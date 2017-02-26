Project promotes healthy lives

FITTER Futures, Warwickshire’s healthy lifestyles service, reminds residents that there is support available to help young people to make healthier lifestyle choices and build physical activity into their daily lives.

Nearly one in three of all year six children in Warwickshire are overweight or obese. Nationally there is concern about the rise of childhood obesity and the implications of such obesity persisting into adolescence and adulthood.

Young people who are overweight or very overweight have an increased risk of developing various health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, asthma and psychological problems such as low self-esteem.

Eating healthily and being physically active is associated with numerous health benefits such as muscle and bone strength, health and fitness, improved quality of sleep and maintenance of a healthy weight. There is also evidence that physical activity and participating in organised sports and after school activities is linked to improved academic performance.

The Fitter Futures services aim to improve the health and wellbeing of people of all ages living in Warwickshire, through maintaining a healthy weight, becoming physically more active and having a healthier lifestyle.

Fitter Futures Warwickshire offers a wide range of services, from weight management for young people and adults, to physical activity/healthy lifestyle advice for children, young people, adults and families with children aged 0-5.

Cllr Les Caborn, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Health, said: “People living in Warwickshire who have used the Fitter Futures service have already reported how much healthier they feel. Many have reported they are now making healthier food choices, are more active and feel better generally in themselves. We want to ensure people of all ages living in Warwickshire are aware of the support which is available free of charge to those eligible.”

Cllr Alan Webb, Warwickshire County Council’s Chair of the Adults, Social Care and Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee added: “Fitter Futures has had a great impact in Warwickshire so far. We encourage anyone eligible who would like support to find out more about the service at fitterfutureswarwickshire.co.uk”

To find out more about Fitter Futures services for young people in Warwickshire, visit: fitterfutureswarwickshire.co.uk

For more information, please contact the Fitter Futures team at 024 7640 0594 or on fitterfutures@nbleisuretrust.org