Woman dies after flat fire

A WOMAN has died after being pulled from a fire at a flat this morning, Friday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Humphris Street in Warwick at 8am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, fire crews were searching the building.

“They rescued a woman from the property who was found to be in cardiac arrest.

“Ambulance staff immediately began CPR and administered advanced life support. This continued whilst the patient was transported to Warwick Hospital.

“Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at the hospital it became apparent that nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed deceased.”