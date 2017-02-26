Overloaded plug socket sparked fatal fire

AN overloaded plug socket sparked a fire that claimed the life of a young woman.

Neighbours raised the alarm after hearing a smoke alarm going off in the first floor flat.

Firefighters rescued the woman from a bedroom and then prevented the blaze from spreading to other flats in the block on Humphris Street in Warwick.

it happened at around 8am on Friday.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’ Fire investigation Officer, Mark Allen said: “An initial investigation into the fire suggests that the fire began in the bedroom and was started by an overloaded plug socket.

“Sadly, these types of fires can easily be avoided by taking simple measures such as not overloading plug sockets and keeping extension leads well away from flammable materials. That way, if the worse should happen, the fire is less likely to spread so quickly.

“Although on this occasion a working smoke alarm didn’t save the resident, it did raise the alarm with neighbouring properties that were able to call us out to rescue the resident and stop the fire from spreading.”

Firefighters described finding the bedroom of the first floor flat well alight when they arrived and said the property was also heavily smoke logged.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, fire crews were searching the building.

“They rescued a woman from the property who was found to be in cardiac arrest.

“Ambulance staff immediately began CPR and administered advanced life support. This continued whilst the patient was transported to Warwick Hospital.

“Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at the hospital it became apparent that nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed deceased.”