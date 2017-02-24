Warwickshire County Highways, Forestry and Fire and Rescue teams work to battle the effects of Storm Doris in Warwickshire

MORE than 200 trees were toppled in Warwickshire in the last 24 hours as the high winds of Storm Doris battered the county.

Consistent wind speeds of up to 61 mph were measured from Warwickshire County Concil roadside weather stations during yesterday and the council’s Forestry and Highways teams worked long hours to make sure highways were kept clear and Warwickshire was kept on the move, winning praise from senior politicians.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “I know that the highways, forestry and fire and rescue teams, along with many others, worked long shifts to make sure roads were kept clear, and that public safety was maintained, in the aftermath of Storm Doris. I’d like to thank them for all their hard work.

“It has also been incredibly heartening to see the whole public sector in Warwickshire and many local businesses and land owners all pulling together to face the challenges posed by Storm Doris. Well done to everyone who has given both time and resources to help with the clean-up.”

By 5pm yesterday, Warwickshire County Council had received over 335 calls relating to Storm Doris highways issues alone, which are more calls than were received for the entire first week of January 2017. In addition to this, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received over 70 calls relating directly to the aftermath of Storm Doris.

Although all routes are now open again across Warwickshire, there is still as significant clear up operation underway. Highways teams are out in force today (Friday 24th February) and continuing work on returning the highway network back to normal.