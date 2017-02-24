Janes using semi-final carrot for Alcester players

ALCESTER Town player-manager Danny Janes will use their forthcoming Challenge Vase semi-final to get the best out of his players against Moors Academy tomorrow (Saturday).

Janes admits Alcester have underachieved in the Midland League Division Three this season in what has become a period of transition.

Any league challenge will have to wait for next term, but Alcester would love to end this campaign with a Vase final date if they can overcome title-chasing NKF Burbage on 11th March.

But Janes wants to use the contest as an incentive to raise the level of performance, collectively and individually, in the trip to Studley’s Beehive ground to face Moors, who are the next generation of Solihull Moors players.

“We have got one eye on next season but there’s still a semi-final to play for and the chance to get to a cup final,” said Janes. “We’ve got to see the next few games as the chance to build some momentum to take into the game against Burbage.”

Alcester have to rule out recent signing Darren Byford against Moors because he is unavailable. Robbie Davies is sidelined with injury and Ryan Watson faces a fitness test.

Elsewhere, Shipston Excelsior will look to bounce back from their 5-0 mauling to Moors last week when they welcome Montpellier to London Road.

FC Stratford have no game tomorrow.