Warwickshire Police are appealing for information to a burglary

POLICE are appealing for information after a break-in on 19th February when an alarm was activated at 11:48pm at a premises on Dodwell trading estate, Stratford-upon-Avon.

A large amount of jewellery was removed from the premises after entry was believed to have been gained via a window which was found forced open in the morning of the 20th February.

Warwickshire Police would like to request for anyone with any information or for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious overnight in the area to contact us on 101 referencing incident 047 of 20th February.