PICTURES: Storm Doris batters the district

High winds are causing trouble across the district as Storm Doris continues to sweep across the Midlands today.

Train services between Birmingham Moor Street and Stratford have been disrupted after reports of a tree on the track near Hall Green.

Network Rail are working to remove the tree but London Midland Railways is urging people to avoid travelling today unless absolutely necessary.

Elsewhere Warwickshire County Council have taken the decision to close Wellesbourne Household Waste and Recycling Centre and Re-Use Shop due to excessively high winds.

Users are being diverted to more sheltered sites such as Burton Farm in Stratford or Prince Drive in Leamington.

The fire service have also been busy in Stratford, making safe an upstairs window on Windsor Street which had shattered onto the street.

Residents of a block of flats on the corner of East Green Drive and South Green Drive will be breathing a sigh of relief that no damaged was caused by a large tree, which was felled in their front garden due to high winds.