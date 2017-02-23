Have your say on health issues

LOCAL health leaders are encouraging the public to attend their next Have Your Say Day. The session organised by NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will be held on Thursday 23rd March in Alcester and is a chance for you to ‘have your say’ on healthcare services in the area.

At these sessions the CCG wants to get your views on:

Primary care including how people access their GP

What support you need from health care services to help you look after the health of yourself and your family

The event will take place:

On Thursday 23rd March from 6pm to 8.30pm at Alcester Health Centre, Fields Park Drive, Alcester Warwickshire, B49 6QR. Refreshments will be provided.

For catering purposes, please contact the CCG if you are attending by emailing communications@ardengemcsu.nhs.uk, or calling 01926 353810 and confirming if you will be attending.