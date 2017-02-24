Weekend fixtures guide

Football
Saturday, 25th February
Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division (3pm)
Stratford Town v Biggleswade Town
Midland League Division One (3pm)
Bolehall Swifts v Racing Club Warwick
Littleton v Leicester Road
Stafford Town v Southam United
Division Three (3pm)
Moors Academy v Alcester Town
Shipston Excelsior v Montpellier
Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One (2pm)
Alveston v Badsey United (2.45pm)
Claverdon v Shipston Excelsior Reserves
Feckenham Reserves v Studley United
Ilmington United v Alcester Town Reserves
Northfield Athletic v South Redditch Athletic
Quinton v Henley Forest
Stratford Herald Division Two (2pm)
Bretforton Old Boys v Inkberrow Colts
FISSC Reserves v FC Stratford Reserves
Henley Forest Reserves v White Eagles
Shipston Excelsior Colts v Inkberrrow Reserves
Studley Rangers v Blockley Sports
Welford v Central Ajax
Rugby
Sunday, 26th February
Warwickshire Vase, Final (1pm)
Coventry Welsh v Claverdon (at Broadstreet)
Hockey
Saturday, 25th February
MRHA Midlands Two Stratford v Streetly (2pm)
MRHA 3rds League West Midlands Premier
Stratford 3rds v West Bromwich (3.30pm)
MRHA Central League South West One
Stourport 5ths v Stratford 4ths (4.30pm)
MRHA Central League South West Two
Stratford 5ths v Olton & WW 6ths (12.30pm)
MRHA Women’s League West
Stratford Ladies v Bridgnorth (11am)
Warwickshire Division Three
Edgbaston Ladies 5ths v Shipston 1sts (10.30am)
Sutton Coldfield 5ths v Stratford Ladies 3rds (11am)
Sunday, 26th February
MRHA Women’s League West
Uttoxeter v Stratford Ladies (11.30am)