Weekend fixtures guide

Football

Saturday, 25th February

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division (3pm)

Stratford Town v Biggleswade Town

Midland League Division One (3pm)

Bolehall Swifts v Racing Club Warwick

Littleton v Leicester Road

Stafford Town v Southam United

Division Three (3pm)

Moors Academy v Alcester Town

Shipston Excelsior v Montpellier

Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One (2pm)

Alveston v Badsey United (2.45pm)

Claverdon v Shipston Excelsior Reserves

Feckenham Reserves v Studley United

Ilmington United v Alcester Town Reserves

Northfield Athletic v South Redditch Athletic

Quinton v Henley Forest

Stratford Herald Division Two (2pm)

Bretforton Old Boys v Inkberrow Colts

FISSC Reserves v FC Stratford Reserves

Henley Forest Reserves v White Eagles

Shipston Excelsior Colts v Inkberrrow Reserves

Studley Rangers v Blockley Sports

Welford v Central Ajax

Rugby

Sunday, 26th February

Warwickshire Vase, Final (1pm)

Coventry Welsh v Claverdon (at Broadstreet)

Hockey

Saturday, 25th February

MRHA Midlands Two Stratford v Streetly (2pm)

MRHA 3rds League West Midlands Premier

Stratford 3rds v West Bromwich (3.30pm)

MRHA Central League South West One

Stourport 5ths v Stratford 4ths (4.30pm)

MRHA Central League South West Two

Stratford 5ths v Olton & WW 6ths (12.30pm)

MRHA Women’s League West

Stratford Ladies v Bridgnorth (11am)

Warwickshire Division Three

Edgbaston Ladies 5ths v Shipston 1sts (10.30am)

Sutton Coldfield 5ths v Stratford Ladies 3rds (11am)

Sunday, 26th February

MRHA Women’s League West

Uttoxeter v Stratford Ladies (11.30am)