Stratford battle to hold leaders Rugby

STRATFORD HC Ladies’ 1sts showed their quality and determination to draw 1-1 at table-toppers Rugby and EW in the MRHA Women’s League West.

Captain Gemma Schofield scored the goal to give Stratford the lead but Rugby recovered to equalise after the break.

Both sides had their chances but Stratford thoroughly deserved at least a point against a Rugby team which had won 11 of its previous 12 games.

Stratford entertain Bridgnorth Ladies on Saturday and them head to Uttoxeter on Sunday in a busy weekend.

For more, see today’s Herald.