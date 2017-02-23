VIDEO: Harry Potter star David Bradley opens Hampton Lucy Youth Club

GUEST of honour at the official launch of Hampton Lucy Youth Club was RSC actor David Bradley famous among young and old for his portrayal of Argus Filch, Hogwarts’ sinister caretaker in the Harry Potter films.

In front of gathered guests, David Bradley explained about his love of youth clubs based on his own experiences and how those had helped shape his career in acting. He then cut the ribbon to declare the youth club open.

The actor even resorted to his character Argus Filch in his speech before cutting a ribbon much to the delight of his appreciative audience who then queued to get his autograph on loads of Harry Potter memorabilia they brought with them.

