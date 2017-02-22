PHOTOS: Stratford prove a point in rousing fightback at Chesterfield

STRATFORD HC Men’s firsts recovered from a 2-0 deficit to secure a battling point at Chesterfield to boost their MRHA Midlands Two promotion challenge.

Chesterfield have an impressive home record and took early control to net twice.

But stand-in captain Alex Byrd and Paul Drake dragged the visitors level and th result left Stratford in joint-second place, level on points with Boots.

There were mixed fortunes for the other Stratford teams.

Picture special: Stratford 2nds v Harborne, 18th February 2017 1 of 7

The 2nds lost 6-2 at home to unbeaten West Midlands Premier leaders Harborne, after a demonstration in finishing.

Calvin Dalais and David Coache scored for the hosts.

The 3rds were beaten 6-4 by Wednesbury and the 4ths suffered an even heavier defeat, going down 7-1 against Wednesbury.

The 5ths, however, halted a four-match losing run with an emphatic 3-0 win against Sutton Coldfield.

