VIDEO: Be prepared – amber weather warning issued by Met Office for Storm Doris

AN amber warning has been issued for Stratford-upon-Avon and south Warwickshire which means be prepared for storms and very strong winds with possible speeds of 60 to 70 mph because of storm Doris which is set to batter Britain on Thursday.

Amber is one step down from the red warning of take action which the Met Office issues for extreme weather conditions.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to hit south Warwickshire from 6am to 8pm and could affect travel plans for thousands of people although London Midland has said it will be running its 1,298 rail services as usual including journeys in the West Midlands.

Any powerful winds are thought to be short in duration but there could a knock-on effect with damaged trees, power lines and localised flooding in some places.