Warwickshire County Council awarded new funding to support the victims of domestic abuse

WARWICKSHIRE County Council is pleased to announce that it is to receive almost a hundred thousand pounds to continue supporting the victims of domestic abuse in the county.

The funding, made available by the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG), will enable Warwickshire County Council to build on the wide range of effective support channels for people who have suffered domestic abuse.

The key aims of this DCLG funding bid were to:

• Sustain specialist domestic violence and abuse refuge provision in northern Warwickshire

• Improve access to refuge accommodation within northern Warwickshire for disabled women or women with disabled children

• Improve living standards within the refuge accommodation in northern Warwickshire to increase client satisfaction

• Improve outcomes for women accessing the refuge in this area

• Support victims in rural communities, increasing access to a range of services such as mental health support, sexual health and substance misuse.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by domestic violence or abuse, please call Warwickshire’s domestic abuse helpline. Talking to someone can help. The Freephone helpline number: 0800 408 1552 is open Monday to Friday 9.00 am – 9.00 pm and Saturday 8.00 am – 4.00 pm.

In an emergency, always call 999.

For more information about domestic abuse services in Warwickshire, visit: Warwickshire Against Domestic Abuse – www.talk2someone.org.uk