BREAKING NEWS: Union Bar licence suspended for a month

UNION Bar in Stratford-upon-Avon will close down for a month after its licence was suspended by Stratford District Council Licensing Panel following a series of late night breaches involving customer noise and numbers and public safety violations which were investigated by the council’s Environmental Health Officers.

An investigation by them on 17th December found – among other things – that a fire door was locked and music from the bar could be heard 65 metres away in John Street, Stratford.

The month-long closure will hit party goers in Stratford who have seen a dramatic decline in late night entertainment venues over the past of couple of years in the town.

