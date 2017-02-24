Town delighted to see Ahenkorah back in action

CARL Adams describes the return of joint top scorer Edwin Akenkorah for the first time in nearly two months as a “massive boost” for Stratford Town.

Striker Ahenkorah, who has scored 12 goals this term, will be back in Town’s squad to face Biggleswade Town on Saturday after a seven-week absence with a knee injury. He has been sidelined since being hurt against Chesham United on 17th January.

The return of the former Redditch United forward will crank up competition for attacking places alongside Mike Taylor and Jamie Spencer to add more firepower options.

“Having Edwin back is a massive boost,” said Adams. “Edwin is a real goal threat and his record proves that.

“It will also increase competition for places.

“You look at our bench now and we’ve got quality throughout.”

As well as Ahenkorah, Town will also have defender Guy Clark and midfielder Barry Fitzharris available to face the tenth-placed Waders after they served their suspensions.

For the first time in 2017, Adams will have a full squad to choose from.

Despite losing 1-0 to leaders Chippenham Town last weekend, Stratford found plenty of positives to take from the performance.

“We matched the team that’s top of the league for most of the game, and we didn’t deserve to end up with nothing,” said Adams.

Watch out for our on-the-whistle report online tomorrow.