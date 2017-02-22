Racing Club given lesson in finishing by Hinckley

RACING Club Warwick conceded four goals in the final nine minutes as they were thumped 7-1 at home to Hinckley AFC in Tuesday night’s Midland League, Division One fixture.

Ryan Seal completed a hat-trick for the visitors , who move up to third in the table, to leave the Racers shellshocked.

Hinckley had led 2-0 at half-time at Townsend Meadow, with Sean Williams firing home after eight minutes and then Sam Agar notched a second.

Williams and Agar then combined two minutes into the second half for Seal to pounce but Warwick hit back through Wade Malley capitalising on defensive uncertainty.

Seal, however, sparked a late goal flurry to send Racing Club to their heaviest defeat of the season.

He made it 4-1 on 81 minutes after good work from Javia Roberts and then Mark Williams headed home from a Seal corner.

Another Seal corner flew straight into the net for a sixth goal and Roberts rounded off the scoring with a header.

Racing Club, who remain sixth, will look to bounce on Saturday when they head to Bolehall Swifts before they entertain league leaders Bromsgrove Sporting next Tuesday, 28th February.