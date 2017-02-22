Special constables receive briefing in Stratford on Warwickshire Police plans

SOUTH Warwickshire Police Special Constables were briefed on the force’s vulnerability strategy, Professional Standards and new technology developments, such as Body Worn Video, at a district meeting at Stratford-upon-Avon School on Tuesday, 21st February.

Special Constables are unpaid, part-time police officers who work in some of the most important areas of policing, using their spare time to make a difference. They have full police powers, wear a police uniform and work alongside regular police officers and police staff.

Special Chief Inspector David Watts, who organised the briefing, said: “Our vision of protecting people from harm is at the core of everything we do. It is a vision that is understood and delivered daily by those who work for us – police officers, police staff, Police Support Volunteers and Special Constables”.

“Our ambition is for us to be great at protecting the most vulnerable. The briefing enabled Special Constables to understand the important role they have in delivering our vulnerability strategy. It also enabled the Special Constables to understand what we are doing to meet the Looking to 2020 programme, the plan that sets out how Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police see the future of policing in the areas served by the forces.”