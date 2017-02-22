Stratford Masters impress in tough Worcester event

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON Boat Club’s Masters squad warmed up for next months’ national eights competition with a successful day at the long-distance spring head at Worcester.

The fours and eights event, which is raced over one of the longest provincial courses in the country at 6km, attracted a high-quality field in all disciplines from across the Midlands and the South West.

Stratford Masters teamed up in a combined crew with Bridgnorth Rowing Club in the highly contested Masters C/D age category eights to win by just two seconds.

Then Stratford had two crews battling it out in Masters C/D and E/F age category events in coxed fours, with the former taking victory and the latter taking third in a great contest.

Crews from Stratford’s sister club, King Edwards School, raced in the men’s J18 coxed four and women’s IM3 coxed four events with the men recording a very good event.

