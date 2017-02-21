Golden day for Stratford AC youngsters in Midlands Championships

STRATFORD AC youngsters enjoyed an impressive competition in the Midlands Indoor Championships in Birmingham, coming away with eight medals.

Competing against rivals from the West and East Midlands and the South of England at the Barclaycard Arena, Stratford returned with four gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

Ollie Cresswell took two golds, beating Jack Sumners into second in the Under-17s 60 metres hurdles, in a historic final for Stratford, featuring three different competitors from the club.

Sumners also took gold in the long jump and Maddie Clark led the way in the U15s shot.

Triple jumper Emily Madden Forman and high jumper Issy Cain Daley also secured silver medals and there was a bronze for fellow high jumper George Fox Rowe in the U15s boys’ event.

