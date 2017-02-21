Police name fatal Gaydon crash victim

An elderly woman who died in a road traffic collision in Gaydon last week has been named by police.

80-year-old Elizabeth Anne Roberts, who was from Banbury, suffered serious injuries in the head on collision last Wednesday (15th February) at around 6pm on the B4451.

Mrs Roberts sadly died in hospital the following morning.

A 56-year-old woman, who was travelling in the car with Mrs Roberts was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A tribute from Mrs Roberts’ family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic loss of Elizabeth Anne Roberts, a much loved mother and grandmother who was involved in a car accident on Wednesday, 15 February.

“We would like to thank family and friends for their kind words of comfort and support at this time.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services who helped Anne at the scene and the staff in both Accident and Emergency and the Critical Care Unit at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire who looked after her following the collision.”

A 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, from Banbury, were arrested in connection with the incident last Thursday and have both been bailed until 30th March.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage before, during or after the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 01926 415415 quoting incident 310 of 15 February.