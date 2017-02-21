Car bursts into flames following M40 crash

A car burst into flames on the M40 this morning following a collision with a lorry.

The incident occurred at around 11.35am between junction 12 and 13.

The female driver of the car, believed to be in her 20s was taken to Warwick Hospital with back pain, while the driver of the lorry did not require medical attention.

The woman was out of her car by the time the ambulance service arrived and shortly after the collision the car burst into flames.

The incident led to one lane southbound being closed, but by 1.45pm the road was cleared and traffic returned to normal.