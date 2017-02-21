Council investigating supported housing scheme to help town’s homeless

A new supported housing development to provide accommodation for the town’s rising homeless population, is being investigated by Stratford District Council.

Last week the Cabinet at Stratford District Council decided not to support an amendment to the council’s forthcoming budget for a new homeless hostel in Stratford, put forward by the Liberal Democrat group.

However the Herald has been told that the council is already looking into the possibility of a new supported housing development in Stratford, similar to the hostel idea proposed by the Lib Dems.

The Lib Dems put forward the idea of a hostel to address growing council spending on B&Bs, which are currently used to provide temporary accommodation to the town’s homeless.

The council have forecast extra spending of £88,000 to pay for such accommodation this forthcoming financial year.

The Lib Dem group’s proposal is to for the council to spend £1million to provide a hostel, but acknowledged that this estimate may prove inaccurate and that £20,000 should be put aside to investigate such a proposition first.

So far this financial year the council has received homeless applications from 196 households, though it’s duty of care to provide temporary accommodation does not apply to all this number.

Despite the Cabinet’s refusal to incorporate the Lib Dem proposals, Council officers are currently preparing a business case for a similar facility.

This scheme was not mentioned in the council’s draft budget as the planning is not at the stage where it requires any extra money set aside.

This year’s draft budget, which will be voted on in the coming weeks, does feature other measures to help the town’s homeless population over the coming year.

These include expanding the number of units of supported temporary accommodation in Stratford, to reduce the council’s dependency on B&Bs.

The growing number of homeless people in Stratford does not just include those sleeping rough but anyone who may find themselves without a roof over their head, for example if they have left a violent relationship or they have been evicted by their parents.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting Cllr Chris Saint said: “The issues over homelessness have been taken care of in the budget and I don’t propose to elaborate on those today, but effectively the trends are nationwide and we’re not suffering any worse than anybody else. We have effectively not got a crisis on our hands, we’ve got something that’s very much under control.”

Cllr Peter Morse, from the Liberal Democrat Group at Stratford District Council, said: “We’re clearly very happy that this problem has been recognised and that we need to act to address this issue.

“We’re delighted that the possibility of a new supported housing development is being looked at and we look forward to progress being made.”

In addition to their budget amendments concerning a homeless hostel, the Liberal Democrat Group also put forward six other changes including extending the pupil premium pilot to help disadvantaged school children and removing charges for using public toilets in Stratford.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Saint said: “I will acknowledge that there were seven proposals made by the Liberal Democrat Group, but effectively we’re not mindful to recommend the adoption of any of them.”

The proposed Lib Dem budget amendments will still be voted on when the budget is set, but are unlikely to gain then support of the council.

Cllr Morse commented that it had always been a mistake to apply charges to Stratford’s public toilets and as a tourist town this should be ended as soon as possible.