Man charged following collision with police officer

A MAN from Burton-on-Trent has been charged with numerous offences after a car was in collision with a Warwickshire Police officer in Stratford-upon-Avon late last year.

Barrie Paull Pearce, aged 26, of Cross Street, Burton-on-Trent, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the legal limit, and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident that happened on Hathaway Green Lane on the evening of Sunday, 27th November.

The police officer, who works in the operational policing unit, was treated in hospital for injuries to his arms and hand.

Mr Pearce will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 5th April.