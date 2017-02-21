Crowds get first look at museum

MORE than 1,000 visitors flooded to Warwick’s Market Hall Museum at the weekend for its grand public re-opening.

The museum, which has undergone a £1.5million redevelopment, re-opened on Saturday.

As part of the 21st century renovation of the museum which is housed in the town’s 17th century former market hall, new accessible technology has been introduced, while the gallery, which reflects the life and times of Warwickshire’s recent history, has been completely refurbished.

Exhibits on display include examples of locally-manufactured items, modern wildlife and even full-sized replicas of a Wilmcote Plesiosaur skeleton and the Warwickshire bear.

A lift has also been added, meaning the upstairs is now fully accessible.

Emma Andrews, development manager at Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, said: “We had a really positive reaction from visitors.

“Many commented about how light and airy the museum feels, people love the building just as much as the collections. We had good feedback about our focus on accessibility, with our new platform lift and digi-labels for those who are visually impaired.

“We have a bigger shop now and our new café proved popular, it was packed all day.”

Emma added: “My favourite part of the museum is the Sheldon Tapestry, it’s one of our most important pieces.

“You can step back and take the whole thing in, it’s not just stuck in a dark corner. It makes my heart skip a beat. It’s good that our Warwickshire bear has been put downstairs in the entrance hall, people seemed very pleased with that.

“We’re very happy that despite big cuts to our budget, we have still been able to keep the museum free for the public.”

The money used to redevelop the museum has also enabled Heritage and Culture Warwickshire to launch a new website, www.ourwarwickshire.org.uk, exploring the county’s past.