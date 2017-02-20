Boardman Bikes moves to The Valley

THE headquarters of Boardman Bikes – a company set up by British Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman – will relocate to new-look The Valley retail park.

Work is set to begin in the next few weeks on the new facility which will include the brand’s head office, the world’s first a cycling specific wind tunnel, physiology testing suite, activity area as well as a concept store with café. It will open in the winter.

Chris Boardman said “This project has been a dream of mine for more than six years and I’m delighted the finishing line is now in sight.

“The possibilities for what the centre can deliver are truly amazing; in fact I don’t think it’s overly dramatic to say it will be revolutionary.”

Boardman Bikes was set up in 2007 and in 2014 was bought by Redditch-based Halfords for a reported £20million. Among the people it supplies bikes to are British triathletes Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee.

Boardman Bikes managing director, Andy Smallwood, added: “It’s been a long time in the planning but following our close collaboration with Wychavon Council we are now ready to take the performance centre project from concept to reality.

“The combination of world class facilities and unique customer experience will make the new site a true destination for cyclists not just locally but from across the UK and Internationally. To say we are excited about this new chapter in the Boardman brands history is an understatement.”

The Valley – formerly known as Evesham Country Park – is currently undergoing a huge redevelopment into a retail and leisure destination with new shops and 60 holiday lodges. It is located on the A46 between Stratford and Evesham.

A report on Wychavon District Council’s planning committee said: “The proposal would have economic benefits in terms of creating and supporting jobs.

“The proposal represents high quality design and therefore serves a social role. Whilst likely to attract car and motorised vehicle trips to and from the site, the scheme also promotes the use of sustainable modes of transport through the Boardman cycling element as well as contributions towards the provision of a cycle link.

“The proposal therefore fulfils three dimensions of sustainable development.”