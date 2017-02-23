Twiston-Davies is the one to watch in Budbrooke meeting

WITH £30,000 in the prize fund, the 188Bet Budbrooke Handicap Chase tops the bill on Warwick’s seven-race card tomorrow afternoon (Friday) and trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, successful last year with Minella Reception, could be out to land the prize again, writes David Hucker.

Twiston-Davies was in good form at the last meeting, winning the feature Kingmaker Novices’ Chase before doubling-up with Templehills, who made all the running under Dave Crosse to beat the classy Vibrato Valtat for another valuable prize. Templehills raced from a handicap mark of 131 that day and would need to post a career-best performance if he is to defy an 8lb rise in the weights and double up tomorrow.

Top-weight King’s Odyssey is currently a 66-1 shot for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival next month, although his last visit to the course in December wasn’t a happy one, falling in a hot race won by Frodon. He was going well when coming down at the 12th fence, however, and, although disappointing subsequently at Market Rasen, has been dropped 2lbs by the handicapper to a rating of 145.

The opening 188Bet.co.uk EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle (Qualifier) over two miles and three furlongs has attracted 26 entries, including hat-trick seeking Monsieur Co, one of three possible runners for champion trainer Paul Nicholls, who had a four-timer on Saturday, lifting his seasonal tally to 123, as he chases his personal record total of 155 winners set eight years ago.

Winner of a chase for three-year-olds at Enghien in November, Monsieur Co was bought by Ditcheat Thoroughbreds and opened his account in this country with a smooth success at Wincanton last month, earning an official rating of 141.

Top-rated on a mark of 144 is Any Drama, trained by Nicholls’ former assistant Harry Fry, who scored a wide-margin success at Market Rasen and has an entry in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. At the weights, Monsieur Co should come out on top, although point-to-point winner Global Stage and Crievehill, third behind a couple of useful novices at Haydock Park, are two more for the shortlist.

Trainer Alan King has three entered in the following Download The App At 188Bet Juvenile Hurdle, including Dino Velvet, who came off the pace to finish runner-up to Don Bersy here in January. The winner franked the form when taking Haydock’s Class 2 Victor Ludorum Hurdle at the weekend and Dino Velvet would set a good standard here.

William Money made all the running to win a handicap chase unchallenged at Newcastle nine days ago from a rating of 94 and, if reverting to the smaller obstacles in the Free Bet At 188Bet “Hands And Heels” Handicap Hurdle, would have a good chance of following up from a mark of 86. He had four other options this week, including another hurdle at Huntingdon today, so it’s a question of waiting to see which race trainer Tim Vaughan opts for.

Act Now was a wide-margin winner at Plumpton two weeks ago from a rating of 92 and was not disgraced when runner-up under a penalty in a Class 3 race at Towcester. Although topping the handicap, she looks the one to beat if running here instead of at Exeter where she has an alternative engagement.

Muckle Row, a course winner on New Year’s Eve, may defy his rise in the weights in the £12,000 Premier League Betting At 188Bet Handicap Chase, although easy Exeter winner Umberto D’Olivate couldn’t be ruled out, even with 11-12 to carry. This race is part of the Jockey Club’s Challenger Series, for which there is a prize fund of £50,000 up for grabs in each of the five categories on finals day at Haydock Park on Easter Saturday.

Warwick’s resurgence, which saw crowds increase by 28 per cent last year, was given another boost on Monday when owners Jockey Club Racecourses (JCR) announced plans to increase its own contribution to prize money by £2.1 million lifting the total on offer across its15 tracks to more than £45 million. All of its seven smaller courses, including Warwick, will receive additional funding of at least £100,000.

JCR group managing director Paul Fisher said: “All levels of British racing will benefit from the prize-money increase, but I hope the clear boost for National Hunt racing and the grassroots of our sport is particularly welcome.”

“The Jockey Club recognises that prize-money provides an important return for racehorse owners and is vital to the livelihoods of trainers, stable staff and jockeys. It’s also essential to our sport’s competitiveness, so this is a real area of focus for us.”

Gates for tomorrow’s meeting open at noon, two hours before the first race, and there is ample free parking in the centre of the course. For ticket details, go to http://warwick.thejockeyclub.co.uk