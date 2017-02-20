PICTURES: Town deserved better against league leaders, insists Adams

Stratford Town rise highest against Chippenham.

STRATFORD Town manager Carl Adams was left bitterly disappointed after a late penalty gave league leaders Chippenham Town the points in a 1-0 win at the DCS on Saturday.

Town gave as good as they got against the title pacesetters but Andy Sandell fired home the winner on 84 minutes after defender Liam Francis brought down David Pratt.

 

Picture Gallery: Stratford Town v Chippenham Town, 18th February 2017
Town captain James Fry on the ball. Photo: Mark Williamson.
Emmitt Delfouneso, left, looks to halt a Chippenham attack.
Town's Simeon Tulloch looks to get Stratford on the attack. Photo: Mark Williamson.
Chippenham's defence holds off Emmitt Delfouneso, Mike Taylor, Liam Francis and George Forsyth. Photo: Mark Williamson.

“We matched the team that’s top of the League for most of the game, and we didn’t deserve to end up with nothing,” said Adams.

“Maybe the only difference between the two sides was in decision making, but we’ve proved that we can compete against the best in this League. In fact we seem to perform better against the big teams and this was another example of exactly that.”

Town will look to bounce back on Saturday when they entertain Biggleswade Town.

Full report and reaction in Thursday’s Herald.

Photos by Herald photographer Mark Williamson.