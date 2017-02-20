Crimestoppers launch `Scene it Herd it’ campaign to help tackle £750,000 cost of rural crime in Warwickshire

THEFT of livestock, farm tools, oil, diesel, quad bikes, trailers and burglaries from farm buildings remain top targets of thieves in the Warwickshire countryside, prompting independent charity Crimestoppers to launch a new campaign tackling rural crime across the county.

It’s estimated that rural crime costs at least £750,000 in Warwickshire – a rise of 16 per cent from the previous year (2015) – and over £42 million nationally.

There has been a sharp increase in the theft of expensive tractors and recent intelligence suggests that organised criminals are specifically targeting British farms and machinery dealers. The problem affects communities, businesses, farmers and manufacturers.

Crimestoppers is working closely with agencies such as NFU Mutal, Horse Watch, and Rural Watch to spread the word that there is a safe, anonymous way to report crime.

Pauline Hadley, Crimestoppers’ Regional Manager said: “Rural crime causes loss of income, stress and anxiety to victims. We are launching this campaign during the lambing season and highlighting theft of livestock which is particularly challenging at this time of year.

“We urge people to be aware of the types of crimes happening locally and to pass on information in complete anonymity to Crimestoppers calling 0800 555 111 or by using our non-traceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. By contacting us you won’t have to speak to the police or go to court. We only want to know what you know, not who you are.”

Crimestoppers’ campaign will last for two months and includes posters, leaflets and mobile advertising. The campaign will be accompanied by targeted local social media.

Philip Seccombe, Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, said: “Warwickshire is not a soft target. Ensuring people report crime in rural areas is important, so I’m delighted to see Crimestoppers launch the `Scene it Herd it’ campaign in the county. It will help boost awareness of rural crime and also provide a welcome reminder that Crimestoppers is another way that people can provide information anonymously, to help police identify the criminals responsible.”

Duncan Hawley, Chairman of the NFU Warwickshire, added: “We urge farmers and those in rural communities to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious people or vehicles. Unfortunately thieves do target farms and we would urge members to take extra security steps if possible, including locking gates and ensuring outbuildings are secure where they can. The key message has to be one of vigilance and to make use of Crimestoppers.”

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through our Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.