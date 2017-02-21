First place for Reynolds in Shipston AC Winter League round

ROBERT Reynolds took first place in the latest Shipston Angling Club Winter League competition.

Based at Honington, Fell Mill and Shipston Bridge, 20 anglers fished on a high river and the bulk of fish caught were roach and small chub.

Reynolds topped the weights, with 16lb 10oz caught from Shipston Bridge, with Stuart Fleming taking second with 11lb 12oz from the weir at Fell Mill

He finished just ahead of Tony Avery , who had 11lb 09oz from Honington, with Ade Agar in fourth after a catch of 10lb 07oz from Fell Mill.