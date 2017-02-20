FC Stratford handed away tie in cup semi-finals

FC STRATFORD will be on their travels for the semi-finals of the Les James Challenge Cup.

The Midland League Division Three side, who have dumped out higher league Knowle and Coton Green in their march to the last four, face another Division Two side when they visit Redditch Borough.

The tie will be played at the Trico Stadium on 11th March.

The winners will meet either Northfield Town or Paget Rangers in the final to be played at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium in May.

In the semi-finals of the Challenge Vase, Alcester will have home advantage when they meet double-chasing NKG Burbage.

Alcester, though, will be underdogs against a Burbage team who are unbeaten and occupy top spot in Division Three in their first season in the Midland League.

The fixture has been arranged for 11th March, with the other semi pitting Northfield versus Moors Academy.

WIth a neat coincidence, Moors visit Alcester this Saturday for a league match.