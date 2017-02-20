Appeal to locate missing Warwick man

WARWICKSHIRE Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate Phillip Harris, 68-years-old, who was last seen walking along Lakin Road in Warwick around 1.40pm yesterday 19th February.

Mr Harris attended Warwick Hospital earlier in the day and officers and family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5’5″ tall and of medium build, with receding grey hair and grey, wispy facial hair. Phillip sometimes wears reading glasses and was wearing a dark blue jumper and black jeans when he was last seen.

He has further been described as having a mole on the side of his head, close to his temple, a small lump about the size of a 5p coin on the right side of his mouth and a tattoo on his hand. It is also believed he may be missing some teeth.

Mr Harris is also known to ride a green racing bicycle with pannier bags on the side.

Police do not currently have a recent image of Phillip but anyone who has seen a man matching the description above or has information about where Phillip Harris may be is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 214.