Trott signs new deal with Bears until end of 2018

BATSMAN and vice-captain Jonathan Trott says he is thrilled to sign a contract extension to remain with Warwickshire until at least the end of the 2018 season.

The 35-year-old helped Warwickshire secure the Royal London One-Day Cup in 2016, winning Man of the Match for his unbeaten 82 runs in the final at Lord’s and scoring 515 runs at an average of 85.83 – including three centuries – throughout the competition. He was also top scorer for the Bears in First Class cricket in 2016 with 1,051 runs.

Sport Director Ashley Giles said: “Jonathan proved last season that he continues to be one of the leading batsmen in the professional game, and he makes an outstanding contribution to Warwickshire as a batsman, Vice-Captain and mentor to the younger members of the squad.

“He’s a proud Bear and ensuring that he remains at Edgbaston for at least the next two years is a huge boost to the club as we build towards the new domestic season.”

Trott, who was appointed Warwickshire vice captain in first class cricket ahead of the 2016 season, joined Warwickshire in 2002 and has won all domestic honours with the club, scoring 16,519 first class, 9,477 List A and 2,122 T20 career runs to date. He also won 52 Test, 68 one-day international and seven International T20 caps in a five-year international career, which included three Ashes series victories and helping the England Test team to number one in the ICC Test Team Rankings in 2011.

“Warwickshire CCC has played a huge role in my career and it’s a very exciting time to begin my 15th season at Edgbaston,” said Trott.

“The club is constantly striving to get better, and under the new leadership of Ashley Giles and Jim Troughton we have a great opportunity to build on last season’s Royal London One-Day Cup success.

“I’m thrilled to put pen to paper and commit to the Bears until at least the end of 2018.”