Care home up for planning approval

PLANS for a new 75-bed care home in Stratford-upon-Avon are set to be discussed by Stratford District Council on Wednesday.

The development, which members of the council’s west area planning committee have been advised to approve, has been proposed on land adjacent to the Rosebird Centre on Shipston Road.

The plan also includes a car park and staff accommodation.

Stratford Town Council oppose the development on the grounds that it is situated on greenbelt land, while saying there are other substantial planning reasons to reject the application.

Local ward councillor Linda Organ also opposes the plan, saying the car parking allocated is inadequate and that appropriate screening has not been included to mitigate the development’s impact on local residents.

The Highways Department at Warwickshire County Council have no objection to the care home proposal, provided developers contribute £100,000 to improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists crossing Shipston Road.

Another proposed extra-care facility closely on Shipston Road was rejected last year, though the applicant is currently appealing that decision.