Brown double helps Racers speed to victory

RACING Club Warwick continued their top-six challenge in the Midland League Division One after a 3-1 win against Stafford Town.

Jake Brown struck twice for the Racers, with Zak Harbon also on target, Ryan Pace hit Town’s consolation.

Racing Club are back in action tomorrow night when they entertain Hinckley AFC (7.45pm).

Studley continued their upturn in form with a 4-0 victory at Coventry Copsewood to move out of the bottom three.

Gareth Evans and Josh Westwood put the Bees 2-0 ahead at half-time. Evans notched a third early in the second period before Westwood’s brother Aaron, who came on for his sibling, made it 4-0.

Southam United’s woe at the foot of the table continued as they lost 4-0 at Pelsall Villa.

In Division Three, it was an afternoon to forget for Shipston Excelsior who lost 5-0 at Moors Academy, while FC Stratford were beaten 4-2 at Northfield Town.

Daniel Kirby and Jay Tilbury were on target for Stratford.