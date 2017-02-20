Shipston Road closed for a week

A STRETCH of Shipston Road in Stratford-upon-Avon will be closed all week.

The county council said there will be access only to homes and businesses between the Waitrose island and the Alveston Manor island during the work, which it said will be completed by Sunday, 26th February.

Work itself will be carried out between 8am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, and between 7am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.

The roundabout at the Alveston Manor end of Shipston Road was resurfaced two weeks ago.

Ward county councillor, Kate Rolfe, said: “I am delighted that this work is finally being done. Many local residents have voiced their concerns about the condition of the road and the roundabout. I am pleased I have been able to push this forward.”