Car destroyed in A46 blaze

THIS was the damage that was caused to a fire car which caught fire on the A46 near Stratford yesterday, Saturday, afternoon.

The road was closed for a short time and police tweeted the picture at around 4pm, saying that no one was hurt.

It is not known what caused the blaze.

Firefighters also tackled two fires in Warwick in the early hours of this morning, Sunday.

A crew from Leamington put out a skip fire on Charles Street that they described as being ‘well alight’ when they arrived shortly before 2am.

And earlier in the evening a crew from Kenilworth received a call to a Christmas tree on fire just half a mile away near to St Johns in Coten End.

They were called at 12.40am and the incident was closed at 1am, said a Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.