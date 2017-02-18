Firefighters tackle shed and chimney fires

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a fire in a storage shed at a property on Welford Road in Long Marston in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A crew from Stratford and another from Bidford spent almost two hours at the scene.

They were called shortly after 1.30am and had returned to their stations shortly before 3.30am.

A spokesman said: “Warwickshire Fire Service was alerted to a storage shed on fire at a property on Welford Road, Long Marston, at 1.37am on Saturday, 18th February. Two appliances were mobilised, one from Stratford and one from Bidford-on-Avon.

“A message received at 2.04am confirmed small fire within storage shed, one hose reel and one breathing apparatus, and a thermal image camera in use.

“A stop message was sent at 2.26am and all appliances had returned by 3.28am.”

Firefighters also tackled on chimney fire at a property on St Swithins Drive, Lower Quinton.

They were called out at 6.11pm on Thursday, 16th February.