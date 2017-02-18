Stratford Sports Awards winners are annouced

THE winners of the 2017 Stratford-on-Avon Sports Awards were announced at Stratford ArtsHouse last night.

During the evening there was a moving and emotion standing ovation to Bishopton Primary School pupil and young Stratford Town player, Enzo Buquet, who died in December just six months after being diagnosed with lymphoma, after it was announced he would posthumously be given a Special Recognition Award.

The Senior Sports Person of the Year was won jointly by footballers Mollie Rouse and Lucy Shepherd.

Junior Sports Person Award went to fencer Sophia Potter.

Senior Team of the Year was won by Stratford Special Football Senior Team.

Volunteer of the Year went to Sandy Green of Stratford Athletic Club.

Junior Team of the Year was the King Edward VI School Rowing Team.

The Alternative Sports Award was won by Demi Barnett.

The Community Sports Award was won by Stratford Town JFC’s Patrick Halton

Coach/PE Teacher of the Year was Martyn Brookhouse of Stratford Special Football Senior Team.

The Service to Sport Award was won by Stratford Rugby Club’s Norton Bloomfield

Friday’s ceremony was held at Stratford ArtsHouse, and was hosted by Stratford-on-Avon District Council and radio Touch FM.

For more reaction from the winners and photos see next week’s Herald.