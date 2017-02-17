New defibrillator installed at Stratford Recreation Ground

A NEW defibrillator was formally unveiled at the Rec, in Stratford, on Saturday (11th February), ahead of the weekly Stratford Park Run.

Simon Teale, joint event director, of Stratford Park Run, said that fundraising for the defibrillator started in October.

He said: “Warwickshire County Councillors Jenny Fradgley and Kate Rolfe gave some money from their fund.

“Money was also raised by Park Runners, including a quiz night, in November, other donations, as well as weekly sales of cakes at the Park Run.”

In total, £2,200 was raised, and around 190 participants of the Park Run, watched the defibrillator being unveiled.

Simon added: “We do not want to take the park for granted and it’s good to be giving something back to the park.”

The Stratford Park Run, celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday (18th February), with Stratford Mayor Cllr Juliet Short starting the event, at 9am.