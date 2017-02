A LIFE-SIZE Lego Mini will be built at The British Motor Museum in Gaydon, writes Matthew Snape.

The challenge is part of its Brick Week, which runs throughout half-term next week.

Museum visitors will have the opportunity to complete their own Lego brick section – four bricks x four bricks – which they will then hand over to professional model builders to assemble the car.

It is free to take part in the Mini challenge, but entry to the museum itself costs from £9.