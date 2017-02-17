Police investigate suspected crash for cash scam near Alcester

Police are investigating a report of two motorists deliberately breaking in front of other drivers on a roundabout near Alcester, in what is believed to be a ‘crash for cash’ type scam.

Two cars were reported acting this way on the Oversley Mill service station roundabout on the A46 Alcester Bypass last Saturday at around 4.45pm.

The vehicles involved were believed to have been a grey Honda Accord and a blue Peugeot 206.

Crash for cash scams, in which criminals make fraudulent car insurance claims, cost the UK around £340million each year.