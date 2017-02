TWO people were arrested after almost £100,000 worth of Euros was found in a car on the northbound Warwick Services car park on the M40.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and later handed over to the Metropolitan Police.

The Mercedes the couple were in had been under surveillance by plain-clothed officers from the Met when they were arrested by Warwickshire police officers on Tuesday, 14th February, the force said.