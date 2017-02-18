Traffic lights to go up on Clopton Bridge this September

A new traffic light system will be installed on the south side of Clopton Bridge later this year it has been revealed.

During last week’s Stratford Transport, Stratford District Councillor Robert Vaudry said that the new traffic lights will go up this September.

Cllr Vaudry said: “The lights are an agreed part of a planning application and this will happen. The evidence that went before the planning inspector has deemed to be evidence that supports lights coming in.

“My understanding is that the main benefit is that if you’re coming down Tiddington Road you can actually turn right at Clopton Bridge as opposed to going around that roundabout, which is a traffic blackspot, but we’ll see if it actually works or not.”

News that lights will be installed in a matter of months prompted a backlash from sections of the audience, with some shouting out that the concept wouldn’t work.

Another audience member described the thought of lights on Clopton Bridge as horrifying and madness.

For a full report on last week’s Stratford Transport Summit, read this week’s Herald.