Harry prepares to wow viewers on ‘let it Shine’

A Stratford teenager is preparing to wow a national TV audience tonight as he takes part in the semi-finals of BBC talent show ‘Let it Shine’.

Harry Brown, 17, has battled right the way through from the competition’s early rounds to reach this stage, and is hoping he can go all the way with his band Iron Sun.

The aim of the show, which features Gary Barlow, Danni Minogue, Amber Riley and Martin Kemp as judges, aims to find five talented performers to play the role of a boyband in an upcoming touring stage show featuring the music of Take That.

Harry said: “It’s been an amazing thing to be involved with, to work with all these people who I look up to and who are so talented has just been brilliant. For someone like me, with very little experience working on television it’s fantastic to be around these people.

“They are really long hard working days, six days a week, sometimes for 16 hours, but you get used to it and the people you work with are amazing, they make you feel really confident about what you’re doing. Saturday is usually our hardest day because we’re getting ready for the big performance in the evening.

“I never thought I would get this far, I watch these type of programmes and I really admire the performers, I never thought that one day it would be me up there, I’m just taking everything as it comes.

“As a career I would like to go into musical theatre, but I also love pop and I play the guitar. It would be so good to be part of the touring show, it’s what everybody of my age dreams about, to get to perform at that high standard, it’s just crazy to think about.

“If we won I think the show runs for eight months with eight shows a week.

“In the industry Gary Barlow is someone I really admire and so is Ed Sheeran on the pop side of things.

“My family and friends are really proud of what I’ve achieved, my mum’s been along to all the shows. It’s really important to have all that support, I’m really appreciative of it and the thought of so many people calling in and voting is amazing.

“As far as our chances in the competition go, we’re confident of ourselves, we’re quite diverse and we’ve got strengths all round, I’d say we’re confident but not cocky.

“You kind of get used to performing in front of such a large audience, it does sometimes go through your head for a second, but you’ve just got to try and not let it affect you. The more you perform the more you get used to it.”

To see how Harry gets on in the semi-finals, watch Let it Shine tonight on BBC one at 6.55pm.