Warwick’s Market Hall Museum to re-open tomorrow

Warwick’s historic Market Hall Museum will re-open to the public tomorrow following a £1.5million modernisation program.

To celebrate the re-opening the museum is offering free entry to the public for the day.

New accessible technology has been integrated into the museum and a themed approach that focuses on ‘Made Here, Getting Here and Living Here’ has been adopted.

The refurbished gallery reflects the life and times of Warwickshire from ancient times to the present day.

The visitors’ route starts on the ground floor, featuring Warwickshire’s most recent history, from the birth of the museum in 1836, to the present day.

The exhibits include examples of locally manufactured items, collections that people have made, modern wildlife and iconic pieces from the Museum’s collections including the iconic Giant Irish Deer skeleton, a full-sized replica of the Wilmcote Plesiosaur skeleton and the Warwickshire Bear. There is also have a small cinema showing short films on local life and events.

The first floor covers the period from the arrival of the Anglo-Saxons in Warwickshire to 1836 and elsewhere visitors will also explore Warwickshire’s Roman roots and even the unique remains of a Warwickshire dinosaur.

Cllr Philip Johnson, Chair of the Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee, said: “It’s fantastic for Warwick and the wider County, that Market Hall Museum is reopening to the public. Accessibility is a priority for the Warwickshire County Council and the addition of a lift to the museum has transformed the building, providing access to all the new galleries and innovative displays for all visitors.”