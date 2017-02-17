Lightning Seeds to headline Camper Calling

The Lightning Seeds will headline the opening night of Camper Calling at Ragley Hall in August organisers have announced.

Indie rockers Cast and rock legends Reef will also perform at the festival alongside a host of other top acts including Space, The Ordinary Boys, Musical Youth and Lucy Spraggan.

Camper Calling, which takes place between 25th-27th August, is organised by the team behind the Camper Jam festival at Weston Park, and offers food and exciting activities for all ages.

Festival director Shelley Bond said: “We are so excited with this years line-up so far. The bands that we have announced are a true reflection of Camper Calling and what we stand for. We’ve worked hard to deliver a line-up we believe everyone will love.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be announcing the rest of the line-up, as well as all the additional experiences that Camper Calling will have to offer including award-winning street food, family activities and much more.”

For tickets of to find out more information visit www.campercalling.com or call 01244 881895.