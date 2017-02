Plans for a new Legoland attraction in Birmingham have been given the green-light by planners.

The Legoland Discovery Centre will be built at the Barclaycard Arena and will be even bigger than a similar Legoland centre in Greater Manchester.

The centre in Manchester features a 4D cinema, a Lego racers circuit, a themed ride, a café and a shop.

The popularity of Lego is currently running high, with the recent release of the Lego Batman Movie.