Houses to be built on care home site

A CARE home that closed down after getting an inadequate rating is to be converted into houses.

A planning application has been submitted to convert Roxburgh House on Warwick Road, Kineton, into four self-contained homes, each with three bedrooms and their own front door.

Modern extensions will also be demolished to make way for six new, three-bedroomed houses on land to the back.

There will be a total of 20 car parking spaces. The main house itself is Victorian, having been built in the mid-19th century.

It has been on the market since the start of last year, having closed as a care home at the end of 2015 just weeks after the Care Quality Commission rated it as inadequate following an unannounced inspection.

At the time it was run by Rugby-based firm, the Pinnacle Care Ltd, and in the previous two years had been issued with three legal notices following breaches of its requirements under the Health and Social Care Act.

A final decision on the application is expected to be made by Stratford District Council in May.

Plans to build ten new flats at Haven House Residential Home, also on Warwick Road, were approved by the council’s east area planning committee last week, despite objections from ward district councillor Chris Mills, residents and Kineton Parish Council about a lack of parking spaces on what they said was already a busy road.