Tory resignation triggers election

THE chairman of Stratford UKIP and a former Mayor of Shipston will contest a by-election following the resignation of a Conservative member of Stratford District Council.

Cllr Bart Dalla Mura had represented the council’s Red Horse ward for around 18 months after winning the seat at the last district elections in 2015.

The Herald has been unable to contact him this week to find out why he has resigned in December.

The by-election will be held on Thursday, 9th March, when the candidates will be John Henry Christopher Feilding (Conservative), Edward Leslie Fila (UKIP), Pat Hotson (Green Party), and Philip Peter John Vial (Liberal Democrat).

Mr Dalla Mura is not the only Tory councillor to quit the council.

Cllr Philip Seccombe has yet to formally resign, but confirmed to the Herald earlier this month that he intends to step down soon to concentrate on his role as Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner.